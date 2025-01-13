Tamil Nadu: Flight operations disrupted at Chennai Airport due to poor visibility

Follow us on Image Source : X Flight operations disrupted at Chennai Airport

Flight operations were affected at the Chennai International Airport due to poor visibility amid dense fog conditions in Tamil Nadu. Air India on Monday requested the passengers to check their flight status before reaching to the airport. The visuals from the airport shows the entire region engulfed in think blanket of fog.

Air India issues advisory

Air India, on its official handle on X, requested the passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport. "Poor visibility may impact flight operations to and from Chennai and some cities in Southern India, like Tirupati and Tiruchirapalli. Kindly check your flight status before heading to the airport," the airline said.

However, the India Meteorological Department has not issued any weather warning for Southern India for the next six days.

Cold wave in North India

North India is reeling under the cold conditions and dense fog has enveloped several areas of various states. For the National capital, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday reported a minimum temperature of 9.6 degrees Celsius, which is 2.2 degrees above the normal for this time of the year. The IMD has issued a yellow warning for dense fog across the national capital.

Flights and trains delayed

Several flights were delayed at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport due to low visibility. Several trains were delayed due to foggy weather conditions today, while some trains have also been cancelled.

The Purushottam Express experienced the longest delay of 311 minutes, followed by the Poorva Express, which was delayed by 198 minutes. The Shramjeevi Express and JBP NZM SF Express reported delays of 197 minutes and 187 minutes, respectively.

The NDLS Humsafar and Kaifiyat Express were delayed by 107 minutes and 68 minutes, respectively. Additionally, the Gondwana Express and YPR Sampark Kranti Express reported delays of 92 minutes and 91 minutes, while the MP Sampark Kranti Express faced a 65-minute delay.

In Rajasthan, intense cold conditions continued to grip several parts accompanied by light to moderate rainfall due to the impact of a western disturbance. Dense fog also prevailed at some places, reducing visibility, the weather department said. The Met department has predicted a dip in night temperatures by 2 to 4 degrees on January 13 and 14.

(With inputs from agencies)