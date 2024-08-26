'Asked to prove Hindu identity': Actress Namitha claims discrimination during temple visit in Tamil Nadu

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Actress Namitha along with her husband

Tensions flared between popular actress Namitha Vankawala and the authorities of the Meenakshi Sundareshwar Temple after she alleged that she was asked to provide proof of being Hindu during a recent visit for darshan. Speaking to reporters on Monday following the incident, the Tamil and Telugu film actress, who is also a BJP state executive member, expressed strong criticism of the temple authorities' conduct.

"They asked for a certificate to prove that I am a Hindu and also for my caste certificate. I have never experienced such an ordeal at any temple I have visited in the country," she stated.

Namitha further elaborated on her Hindu background, saying, "It is well known that I was born a Hindu, my marriage was solemnised in Tirupati, and my son was named after Lord Krishna. Despite this, they spoke rudely and arrogantly and demanded a certificate to prove my caste and faith."

Temple authorities refute allegations

Amid the growing criticism, a senior official at the temple denied the allegations made by the actress. He explained their version of the incident, claiming that Namitha and her husband, who were wearing masks, were stopped to verify their Hindu identity and to explain the temple's traditions.

"After their clarification, she was anointed with kumkum on her forehead and escorted inside the temple for darshan of Goddess Meenakshi," the official said.

Namitha responds to temple authorities' claims

Meanwhile, Namitha responded to the temple authorities' statements, insisting that she was only allowed entry for darshan after clarifying her faith and having kumkum applied to her forehead.

"There is a proper way of asking. I was made to wait for 20 minutes in a corner. We had informed the police about our visit on Sunday," she stated.

Regarding the claim about wearing a mask, Namitha explained that she wore it to avoid disturbing other devotees who might recognize her.

Earlier in the day, the actress also released a video message directed at Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister P K Sekar Babu, urging him to take action against the "rude" temple official involved in the incident.

(With inputs from PTI)