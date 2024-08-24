11 Indian fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan navy, Tamil Nadu CM urges centre's immediate intervention

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

The Sri Lankan Navy has detained 11 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu for allegedly crossing maritime boundaries, with one fishing boat also seized in the operation. In response to this incident, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has called on the Indian government to take urgent diplomatic action to ensure the release of the detained fishermen.

Chief Minister Stalin addressed the issue in a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, expressing his serious concern over the repeated arrests of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan authorities. The latest incident occurred on Friday, southeast of Kodiakarai in the Nagapattinam district.

"I am writing to you with grave concern regarding yet another incident of apprehension of fishermen from Tamil Nadu," Stalin stated in his letter. He highlighted that such incidents have been occurring with alarming frequency, causing significant distress and economic hardship to the fishing communities in Tamil Nadu.

Stalin pointed out that in 2024 alone, the Sri Lankan Navy has apprehended 324 fishermen and seized 44 boats. He emphasized that these recurrent arrests are not only disrupting the livelihood of the fishermen but also creating a climate of fear and uncertainty among the coastal communities.

The Chief Minister also raised concerns about recent reports of attacks on Indian fishermen by unidentified individuals believed to be from Sri Lanka. "In the past two weeks, there have been a couple of instances of attacks on fishermen at sea by unidentified persons from Sri Lanka, and this issue needs to be addressed immediately," he added.

(With inputs from PTI)



