Rajnath Singh releases commemorative coin in honour of M Karunanidhi, Tamil Nadu CM Stalin thanks PM Modi

M Karunanidhi’s birth centenary: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday unveiled a Rs 100 coin to commemorate the birth centenary of the late DMK president M Karunanidhi. He praised the former Tamil Nadu chief minister and called him a "titan" of Indian politics. Singh released the coin in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin, the son of Karunanidhi, who accepted it.

Karunanidhi rose to prominence in the 1960s, a time of significant change in post-independence India. This era saw the emergence of numerous regional parties, some of which successfully formed governments. This trend was notable from Punjab to Tamil Nadu. In several northern Indian states, coalition governments led by the Samyukta Vidhayak Dal (SVD) were established.

'Titan of Indian politics'

In his address, the Union Minister said, "Karunanidhi is one of the most revered leaders of our country. A man whose influence extended far beyond the borders of Tamil Nadu. Karunanidhi was a titan of Indian politics, a cultural stalwart and a relentless advocate of social justice."

He described the Dravidian champion's political journey as a tale of resilience, determination, and a profound connection with the people. His five terms as chief minister were noted for his exceptional ability to address the needs of ordinary citizens.

"While navigating the complex waters of Indian politics, he was not just a regional leader, but a national figure whose influence was felt across the country," he said.

He further said that Karunanidhi, fondly addressed as 'Kalaignar', understood that the strength of Indian democracy lies in its ability to accommodate diverse voices and identities. "His participation in national politics, his role in coalition government and his interactions with leaders across the political spectrum reflected his commitment to the idea of India," he added.

Karunanidhi's past association with BJP-led NDA

Recalling Karunanidhi's past association with the BJP-led NDA, Singh noted that despite their ideological differences, Karunanidhi played a constructive and positive role in supporting the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. Singh emphasised that Karunanidhi's support was crucial on national issues and during significant events.

He recalled that Karunanidhi advocated for allowing chief ministers to hoist the national flag on national days, a duty that was traditionally performed by governors. "His voice had an impact, and it was decided that only the chief minister would hoist the flag on Independence Day. In this way, Karunanidhi also became the first chief minister of Tamil Nadu to hoist the flag on August 15, 1974," he said.

Tamil Nadu CM thanks PM Modi for commemorative coin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his wishes and support for the grand success of the centenary commemorative coin release ceremony in honour of former Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi. "I wholeheartedly thank Prime Minister Thiru. Narendra Modi avl. for his kind wishes and support for the grand success of the Muthamizh Arignar Kalaignar Centenary Commemorative Coin release ceremony," MK Stalin posted on X.

Karunanidhi a towering figure in Indian politics, society: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised the late DMK President as a "towering figure" in Indian politics, literature, and society. Modi highlighted that the late leader's efforts to promote the Tamil language and culture continue to be remembered. This message was conveyed to Karunanidhi's son, who shared it on his 'X' handle along with the news of the commemorative coin's release.

In his message, the PM said Karunanidhi "was a towering figure in Indian politics, literature and society." "He was always passionate about the development of Tamil Nadu, as well as national progress."

"As a political leader, Thiru Kalaignar Karunanidhi ji left an indelible mark on our country's history as a Chief Minister who was elected by the people multiple times over the span of decades, underlining his deep understanding of society, policy and politics," the PM added.

