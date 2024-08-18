Director General of Indian Coast Guard Rakesh Pal dies in Chennai after cardiac arrest

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Rakesh Pal.

The Director General (DG) of the Indian Coast Guard Rakesh Pal died today (August 18) following cardiac arrest. in Chennai. According to reports, Pal was taken to Rajiv Gandhi government hospital in the city after he felt uneasiness.

Rakesh Pal was given immediate treatment but could not be saved. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister paid his respect to the officer in the hospital. His body would be brought to Delhi.

Pal, who was to attend an ICG event along with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh , was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital (RGGH) earlier in the day after he complained of uneasiness, they said.

Singh, who also attended a Tamil Nadu government event to release a commemorative coin on late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi's birth centenary, rushed to the hospital to pay his respects to Pal.

Rajnath Singh offers condolences

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh offers condolences on the sudden demise of Rakesh Pal. He posted on X and said, "Deeply saddened at the untimely demise of Shri Rakesh Pal, DG, Indian Coast Guard in Chennai today. He was an able and committed officer under whose leadership ICG was making big strides in strengthening India’s maritime security. My heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family."

Arrangements are being made to bring his mortal remains to Delhi, the officials said.

Know about Rakesh Pal and his achievements

In his distinguished career spanning over 34 years, the flag officer had held several key appointments on the sea and ashore. Prominent among them were the Commander of Coast Guard Region (North West), Deputy Director General (Policy and Plans) and Additional Director General at Coast Guard Headquarters in New Delhi.

He also held various prestigious staff assignments namely Director (Infra and Works) and Principal Director (Administration) at Coast Guard headquarters. Pal was known for having vast sea experience and commanded all class of Indian Coast Guard ships namely Samarth, Vijit, Sucheta Kriplani, Ahalyabai and C-03.

The officer also commanded two Coast Guard Bases in forward area in Gujarat- Okha and Vadinar. He was elevated to the rank of additional director general in February 2022 and appointed as additional director general at Coast Guard headquarters.

Mortal remains to come to Delhi

