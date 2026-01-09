Sabarimala gold theft row: SIT arrests Thantri Kandararu Rajeevaru over links to main accused Sabarimala gold theft case: Witnesses, including ex-Travancore Devaswom Board president A. Padmakumar, revealed Kandararu Rajeevaru's close relationship with Bengaluru-based sponsor Unnikrishnan Potti - the main accused.

Sabarimala:

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Sabarimala temple gold theft case has arrested the shrine's former chief priest (Thantri) Kandararu Rajeevaru, following key witness testimonies linking him to the prime accused Unnikrishnan Potti.

Witnesses, including ex-Travancore Devaswom Board president A. Padmakumar, revealed Rajeevaru's close relationship with Bengaluru-based sponsor Potti, claiming the Thantri facilitated his temple access and influence for unauthorised gold plating works.

Temple employees also provided statements against Rajeevaru, strengthening charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Sources in SIT confirmed Rajeevaru permitted the removal of gold-plated panels from the Dwarapalaka idols and door frames, sent to Chennai against board norms. After intense questioning on January 8-9, 2026, he became the 11th arrestee as over 475 grams of gold remain untraced.

Sabaramala gold theft row

The current Thanthri is Kandaru Mahesh Mohanararu, a relative of Rajeevaru, who is in charge of rituals at the Sabarimala temple.

Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan said the investigation is being conducted under the supervision of the Kerala High Court. He said the probe is progressing in the right direction and that the court has expressed satisfaction with its course. He added that he would comment further once the investigation is completed.

State Police Chief Ravada A Chandrasekhar said the investigation is being closely monitored by the Kerala High Court and that it will proceed based on whatever evidence emerges. He said there are no restrictions on the Special Investigation Team and that it is functioning under the court’s supervision.

Travancore Devaswom Board president K Jayakumar Nair said Rajeevaru is not serving as the Chief Priest of Sabarimala during the current pilgrimage season.

When asked about the arrest of Rajeevaru, Chandrasekhar said he was not the appropriate person to comment and did not wish to create any controversy. He added that anything lost from Sabarimala hurts the sentiments of devotees and said this was the reason for an increase in the number of devotees this time.

Who is a Thantri at the Sabarimala Temple

A Thantri at the Sabarimala Temple is the hereditary head priest from the Thazhamon Madom family and holds supreme authority over all rituals. The Thantri is responsible for installations, including pran pratishtha, and for performing essential ceremonies such as kodiyettu, or flag hoisting, during festivals.

Acting as the deity's representative and spiritual guide, the Thantri's presence is considered indispensable for major rites because of the immense authority attached to the position. The role is distinct from that of the Melsanthi, who is appointed annually as the head priest.