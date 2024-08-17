Trainee doctor at Coimbatore Medical College alleges molestation, police take action

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Picture for representational purposes

A young man, a trainee doctor at Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital, alleged that an attempt was made to molest her. According to the victim, at around 9 pm on August 14, when she went to park her two-wheeler in front of the Dean's office a young man present there started acting obscenely. Due to this the victim got scared and started screaming. The young man ran away from there, and the victim also went to her hostel room for safety.

Acting on the information, the police arrested the accused Mayank Galar at around 1 o'clock in the night. Mayank is a resident of Madhya Pradesh and had come to the hospital for health checkup. On August 15, trainee doctors also protested demanding the safety of female house surgeons. The accused has been sent to jail. After complaints and protests about CCTV cameras not working, the CMO has issued an order to inspect and repair all the 200 CCTV cameras installed on the campus with immediate effect.

Night security around the hostel has been further increased. Instructions have been issued for immediate repair and regular maintenance of the women's washroom inside the hospital so that women do not need to come to the hostel at night for the washroom. After this incident, surveillance of the Medical College and Hospital has been increased.

There have been ongoing protests across country over the death and rape of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at a state-run RG Kar hospital in Kolkata.