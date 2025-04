Three fresh cases of Covid reported in Chennai, no active case in Tamil Nadu so far Coronavirus: About 32 people were subjected to RT-PCR test. There have been no active cases in the state as of April 20.

Chennai:

At least three people, including a woman, tested positive for Covid-19 in Chennai and they were undergoing treatment, a health official said on Tuesday.

The three including two males had tested positive on April 21. About 32 people were subjected to RT-PCR test. There have been no active cases in the state as of April 20.