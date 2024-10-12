Saturday, October 12, 2024
     
Tamil Nadu train mishap: Heavy rain hinders restoration efforts at Bagmati Express accident site

At least 19 passengers were injured in the incident, with those sustaining serious injuries transported to Government Stanley Medical College Hospital in Chennai. Three serious passengers were getting treatment in the ICU.

Edited By: Shubham Bajpai Chennai Updated on: October 12, 2024 10:54 IST
Tamil Nadu train accident
Image Source : PTI Heavy rain hinders restoration efforts at train accident site

Heavy rainfall lashed Tamil Nadu's Thiruvallir on Saturday hampering rescue efforts at the Kavarapettai station accident site, where the Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Express collided with a stationary goods train last evening. The accident caused the derailment of 12-13 coaches of the train while at least 19 passengers were injured.

According to railway officials, approximately 16 hours will take to restore the railway tracks. The rescue operation was in full swing until sudden rainfall affected restoration work. The accident occurred around 8:30 pm on Friday in the Chennai-Gudur section between Ponneri and Kavaraippettai railway stations under the Chennai division of Southern Railway. 

Train diverted to loop instead of main line

Providing the reason for the accident, Southern Railway said that diverting to the loop line instead of going to the main line led to the mishappening. The Railway Safety Commissioner will investigate the accident, said Southern Railway GM.

Meanwhile, the Southern Railway set up a help desk at Chennai station to assist passengers who suffered due to the train accident. The Southern Railway post, "Help Desk Set Up at Dr. MGR Chennai Central Railway Station to Assist Passengers of 12578 Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Express." 

CM Stalin monitors rescue ops

Expressing distress over the incident, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said that he was continuously monitoring the rescue operations and that the injured passengers had been taken to the hospital.  Additionally, Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin visited the hospital and reached at accident spot on Friday and met with passengers at the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital in Chennai.

Stranded passengers accommodated in special train

Stranded passengers of the Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Express were sent to their destinations by a special train that departed from Dr MGR Chennai Central railway station on Saturday early morning to continue its onward journey.

