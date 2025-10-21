Tamil Nadu on alert: Heavy rains lash in Chennai, IMD issues 'red' alert; CM Stalin reviews situation Chief Minister M K Stalin reviewed the situation with officials and directed that precautionary measures be put in place in view of the downpour.

Chennai:

As the Northeast monsoon intensified in Tamil Nadu, the regional Met department on Tuesday issued heavy rainfall warnings for several districts. A 'red' alert was issued for eight districts, while Chennai received an orange alert. Widespread rains continued to lash multiple parts of the state, according to the Met department.

Red alert issued for 8 districts

A red alert was issued to Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvallur, Thanjavur, Pudukottai and Ramanathapuram, an official from the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said. Similar alert was sounded for neighbouring Puducherry union territory as well.

"Heavy rain is likely in the entire north coastal belt, but extremely heavy rain is expected in the above districts," the official said.

According to the official, an orange alert has been sounded for Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari.

A red alert indicates extremely heavy rain of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert means very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm.

CM Stalin reviews the situation

In Chennai, Chief Minister M K Stalin reviewed the situation with officials and directed that precautionary measures be put in place in view of the downpour. Stalin reviewed precautionary measures being undertaken in the city and its surrounding districts and the Cauvery delta districts that have been witnessing steady downpour.

CM Stalin held a meeting with district collectors through video conference and instructed them to keep relief camps ready for people affected by rain.

All arrangements should be made for people, including food, drinking water and medicine, he said, according to an official release.

To mitigate damage caused by rain, the CM advised the teams to be ready with necessary equipment like JCB machines, boats, motor pumps, trucks and saws.

Northeast monsoon has intensified across Tirunelveli, affecting agricultural villages like Mannarkoil, Ayan, Thiruvaalieswaram, Kakanallur, Vaigaikulam and Bramadesam.

(With PTI inputs)

