Chennai rains: Streets waterlogged as heavy downpour hits Tamil Nadu capital; IMD forecasts more rainfall Heavy rains lashed Chennai on Diwali morning, causing widespread waterlogging, traffic snarls, and disruption of daily life across the city.

New Delhi:

Residents of Chennai woke up to a rain-drenched Diwali morning on Monday, as continuous heavy rainfall for two days led to severe waterlogging in multiple neighbourhoods. Visuals on social media showed submerged roads and even inundated runways at Chennai airport, highlighting the scale of the disruption.

Key areas such as Velachery, Medavakkam, Pallikaranai, and Neelankarai along the East Coast Road (ECR) were particularly affected, with knee-deep water reported in many streets, making commuting extremely difficult.

Traffic and travel hit across the city

The relentless rain has caused massive travel disruptions, especially in South Chennai, where overflowing drains and flooded roads slowed down traffic and brought parts of the city to a standstill. Commuters waded through waterlogged streets, while airport operations were delayed due to water accumulation on runways.

IMD says more rain expected, fresh alerts issued

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate rain with thunderstorms in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Puducherry, and Karaikal. The rainfall is expected to continue until at least October 22, as a low-pressure system over the southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a deep depression.

Landslides disrupts Nilgiri train services

In the Nilgiri Hills, train operations on the Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) were suspended after landslides and earth slips between Kallar and Coonoor blocked the tracks. The Southern Railway confirmed the cancellation of three major services, including:

Mettupalayam–Udagamandalam (Train No. 56136 and 06171)

Udagamandalam–Mettupalayam (Train No. 56137)

Beyond Chennai, the rain has battered coastal and delta districts such as Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, and Villupuram. In Thoothukudi, schools were declared closed, though local markets continued to function despite the showers.

In Cuddalore, the Fisheries Department has warned fishermen against going to sea. Mechanised boats, catamarans, and other vessels have been instructed to stay docked until further notice.

CM Stalin reviews situation

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin reviewed the rain situation on Sunday and directed officials to move residents from low-lying areas to safer locations if needed. “There are no major damages reported so far. Relief centres are ready, and most harvested paddy has been stored safely,” he told ANI.

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has increased the number of relief centres from 116 to 215 in preparation for further rain.