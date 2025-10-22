Tamil Nadu: Red alert for extremely heavy rains today ahead of possible cyclone, landfall expected tomorrow Tamil Nadu cyclone update: On Wednesday, October 22, 2025, heavy rain continued to lash northern districts of Tamil Nadu including Chennai and Tiruvallur since midnight, driven by a developing low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal.

Chennai:

Since midnight, heavy rainfall has been reported in Chennai, Tiruvallur, and other northern districts of Tamil Nadu. The downpour has been consistent, raising concerns over waterlogging and localized flooding in low-lying urban areas.

Storm brewing in the Bay: IMD issues cyclone alert

The Regional Meteorological Centre confirmed that a low-pressure area has developed over the southwest Bay of Bengal, which is expected to intensify further. According to the latest update:

A deep depression is currently prevailing over the region

It is likely to move west-northwestwards toward the north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts in the next 24 hours

Simultaneously, an atmospheric circulation is active over the south Andaman Sea, potentially contributing to continued instability

Red alert for 8 districts

The IMD has issued a red alert for the following districts due to the possibility of very heavy rainfall:

Villupuram Chengalpattu Cuddalore Mayiladuthurai Nagapattinam Tiruvallur Thanjavur Pudukottai

Additionally, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, and Puducherry, among others. Several central and western districts including Tiruchirappalli, Vellore, Tirupattur, Dharmapuri, and Pudukkottai are also expected to receive significant rain.

Tamil Nadu weather forecast for today and tomorrow

October 23, 2025:

North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal: Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning at many places

Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Ranipet: Heavy to very heavy rainfall

Vellore, Tirupattur, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore: Heavy rain at isolated places

October 24, 2025:

Light to moderate rain is likely across Tamil Nadu

Heavy rain expected in Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Erode, Nilgiris, and Coimbatore districts

Chennai weather forecast

Chennai will remain under generally cloudy skies, with heavy to very heavy rain expected in various parts of the city.

Maximum Temperature: ~28°C

Minimum Temperature: ~24–25°C

Fishermen warned to stay ashore

The IMD has issued a cyclone warning for fishermen:

Oct 22–23, 2025: Wind speeds of 45–55 kmph, occasionally reaching 65 kmph, likely along North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and South Andhra coasts. Winds of 35–55 kmph along South Tamil Nadu, Gulf of Mannar, and Kumarikadal

Oct 24–25, 2025: Cyclonic winds of 35–55 kmph expected to persist in the same regions