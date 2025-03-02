Tamil Nadu: Courtallam Falls, iconic tourist site flooded after rains, orange alert issued | Video The horrific video from the Courtallam Falls shows a strong gush of water flooding low-lying areas near the iconic tourist spot. The IMD issued rain alert for the southern part of Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu Weather: Several parts of Tamil Nadu experienced rainfall on Saturday night, particularly in isolated areas such as Thoothukudi and Tenkasi, causing waterlogged streets and roads. A video emerged on social media from the Tenkasi district in which the iconic Courtallam is seen producing a powerful gush of water which caused a flood-like situation near the tourist spot. A strong flash flood ravaged nearby areas.

Acting prompting, the administration banned the tourists' bathing at the Courtrallam Falls. The site is very popular among tourists and they come there for amusement and water activities.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Chennai and adjacent districts are likely to experience cloudy weather. The IMD said the rain in ten districts may continue till March 3.

Orange alert for southern Tamil Nadu

IMD issued an orange alert for southern parts of the state, including Sivakasi, Madurai, Thiruchendur and Nagercoil.

"Nowcast Warning for Tamil Nadu Orange Warning Moderate rain: 5-15 mm/hr Moderate Thunderstorms with maximum surface wind speed between 41 - 61 kmph (In gusts)," a post by IMD on X read.

Tamil Nadu's several districts, including Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Virudhunagar and Ramanathapuram received light to moderate rain on Saturday night.

The Weather Department also issued rain alerts for certain areas in North Tamil Nadu, along with Puducherry and Karaikal.

