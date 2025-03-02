Chamoli Avalanche: Rescue underway for remaining BRO workers, injured airlifted at Joshimath Army Hospital Five BRO workers are still trapped in the avalanche that hit Chamoli's Mana village on Friday. The SDRF has flown to Joshimath with a Victim Locating and Thermal Image Camera to intensify the rescue operation.

As the rescue operation enters its third day in the Uttarakhand Avalanche incident in Chamoli district's Mana village, those Border Roads Organisation (BRO) officials who were reduced but got injured were airlifted at the Joshimath Army Hospital. So far, 50 BRO workers have been rescued out of a total of 54. However, four of the rescued workers succumbed to their injuries.

Meanwhile, to intensify the rescue efforts, a team of the State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) left from Joshimath with a Victim Locating and Thermal Image Camera to search for the remaining five workers trapped in the avalanche in Mana-Badrinath.

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has also been reviewing the rescue operation since day 1. Today, he reached the Disaster Control Room at IT Park, Dehradun, to review the rescue operation going on for the second consecutive day.

As per DM Chamoli Sandeep Tiwari, "Yesterday, doctors have confirmed 4 deaths. Earlier, the total number was 55, but now we have the information that one of the workers was on unauthorized leave, and he is home. The total number has reduced to 54, out of which 4 people are still missing."

(With inputs from Anamika Gaur)