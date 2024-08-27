Sri Lankan Navy arrests eight fishermen from Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu CM Stalin writes to Centre

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Representative image

Fishermen arrest: The Sri Lankan Navy has arrested eight Indian fishermen, who had ventured into the sea from Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram along with 430 mechanized boats that ventured into the sea for fishing purposes, for crossing the International Maritime Border, said the Rameswaram Assistant Director of Fisheries on Tuesday.

This was the second such incident within a week, with the Lankan Navy having apprehended 11 Indian fishermen on August 23 for alleged maritime boundary violation.

CR Senthilvel, Tamil Nadu Secretary of AITUC Fishing Workers' Association, also confirmed that the Sri Lankan Navy arrested eight fishermen off the coast of Tamil Nadu.

2 fishermen killed, over 350 arrested in 2024

The Secretary stated that more than 350 fishermen have been detained and two have been killed. "Throughout the year, the Sri Lankan Navy has been apprehending Tamil Nadu fishermen, and there have been numerous attacks on their boats. This year alone, two fishermen have been murdered and over 350 have been arrested. Consequently, the fishermen are feeling a deep sense of hopelessness," he added.

Tamil Nadu CM writes to EAM Jaishankar

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday in a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar informed about the arrest of eight more fishermen from the state by the Sri Lankan Navy and expressed concern over the "alarming recurrence" of such arrests.

Stalin told Jaishankar that eight fishermen who set sail from Rameswaram were arrested and seized their boat.

"At present, 116 fishermen and 184 boats are in Sri Lankan custody. The alarming recurrence of such incidents has caused immense distress to the families of the arrested fishermen and has further exacerbated the livelihood problems faced by Indian fishermen. Their livelihood depends on these waters, and such arrests not only affect the well-being of the fishermen but also jeopardise the well-being of their families back home," Stalin said in the letter.

He urged Jaishankar to expedite the diplomatic efforts to secure the expeditious release of all Indian boats and fishermen currently in Sri Lankan custody. "Therefore, I want to urge you to expedite the diplomatic efforts to secure the expeditious release of all Indian boats and fishermen currently in Sri Lankan custody," he added.

(With agencies input)

Also Read: 'Asked to prove Hindu identity': Actress Namitha claims discrimination during temple visit in Tamil Nadu

Also Read: Tamil Nadu: Two killed in explosion at firecracker manufacturing factory