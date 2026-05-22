Kamal Hassan supports PM Modi's call to save energy: 'National responsibility is above party politics'

Chennai:

Amid the impact of the West Asia conflict on India, MNM President and MP Kamal Haasan on Friday extended support to PM Modi’s call to save energy and said the national responsibility is above party politics. Taking to X, he said India has overcome wars, shortages, and global crises before - through unity and shared sacrifice. He added that this moment calls for the same national spirit again.

Saying that more than 60 countries have already imposed energy-saving rules, he said PM Modi has also asked all to save energy over the next year. He said under the PM Modi’s leadership, India's solar and wind energy capacity has increased over the last decade. “I'm encouraged by recent investments in coal gasification, renewable and nuclear energy. These are important steps to reduce our dependence on foreign oil and gas, he said.

He said in an accompanying video, "My dear fellow countrymen, today I speak to you as an Indian deeply concerned by the impact of the Iran War... In response, more than 60 countries have already imposed energy-saving rules. We recently heard Singapore's PM asking his people to prepare for tough times ahead. We are a much larger country, and our PM has asked us to save energy over the next year. In moments like this, national responsibility must rise above party politics. As Vajpayee ji famously said, governments will come and go, but the nation shall remain... As a centrist, I must also acknowledge good work irrespective of my political alliances. Under the PM's leadership, India's solar and wind energy capacity has increased over the last decade. I'm encouraged by recent investments in coal gasification, renewable and nuclear energy. These are important steps to reduce our dependence on foreign oil and gas. At the same time, sacrifice cannot be expected only from citizens. Governments, too, must share the burden. Therefore, I request the PM to convene a national summit of all CMs. Both the central and state governments should work together to protect the common man and do two things immediately. State taxes like VAT on petrol and diesel should be reduced. Secondly, train, metro and bus fares should also be reduced so that more people can shift away from private vehicles. Geopolitics will affect pedestrians on the street as much as the high-flying rich. But if we face this crisis together, India will and can emerge stronger."

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