Induction stove, firewood: How hotels in Chennai switch to alternative methods amid LPG shortage

Chennai:

Amid shortage of LPG cylinders across the nation, a section of hotels and restaurants operating in Chennai and in some parts of Tamil Nadu have switched to alternative methods to keep the business running. Some of the alternative methods of cooking that hoteliers said they were adopting include induction stoves and firewood. They said they adopt these methods in addition to the tweaking of menus in order to minimise LPG usage.

Many hotels switch to using induction stoves

A top official of a city-based popular restaurant chain told PTI, "We have moved to using induction stoves. Most of our branches are using this facility now, as we have adequate infrastructure to prepare the food on the induction stoves".

Asked whether food prices would increase as induction stoves consume electricity, he replied in the negative, stating, "We are not increasing the prices. Currently, we are running our operations instead of shutting down."

A representative of Tamil Nadu Hotels' Association said that since kitchens of most of the hotels are constructed in such a way that they can use only LPG, not firewood.

"Those who have the facility to use firewood or induction may run their business. But most of them do not have that comfort. Second, using firewood also leads to air pollution," the official said. Meanwhile, industry sources said fuel pumps are slowly getting back to normalcy as people have stopped panic buying of petrol and diesel.

Many waited in queues for more than 2 hours to get cylinders filled

"Over the last two days, there was panic buying, many ignored appeals and stood in queues for more than 2 hours to get their tank filled. Since there was a huge demand, existing stock dried up, and we were forced to shut." Gopi Bhaktavatchalam, an IndianOil dealer in Ashok Nagar in Chennai, told PTI.

"I have been individually appealing to the people not to fall for this panic buying, as it was spreading across the country. We are not Pakistan, where fuel outlets go dry due to a shortage. We are Indians, and our Hon'ble Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had told us that we have adequate reserves for 70 days. Despite such an assurance given by the government, people thronged fuel outlets. As a retail outlet, we were unable to meet the huge demand," he said.

Meanwhile, in a notification to fuel pump dealers, IndianOil Corporation directed its fuel outlets to avoid filling petrol and diesel in "bottles and containers."

"Under the Petroleum Act of 1934, Retail Outlets are typically only licensed to dispense fuel directly into vehicle tanks or approved specialised containers. Selling in loose bottles is a violation that can lead to serious violations and endanger public safety," the notification said.

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