Tamil Nadu: History-sheeter Balaji shot dead in police encounter in Chennai's remote area

Tamil Nadu police confirmed the death of notorious history-sheeter Kakka Thoppu Balaji during an early morning encounter in the remote area of Vyasarpadi in Chennai on Wednesday. The incident unfolded around 4:30 am during routine vehicle checks at Mullaiagar Checkpost, they said. According to police, officers flagged down a vehicle carrying two individuals who appeared suspicious. When asked to exit the vehicle, both men hesitated. After police insisted, one man exited the car with a bag, while Balaji, seated inside, attempted to flee the scene in the car.

A brief chase ensued, leading to the police encountering Balaji in a remote area. During the pursuit, Balaji reportedly engaged with the police, which led to the fatal encounter. Officials confirmed that Balaji, known for his long criminal history, was involved in several cases of robbery, extortion, and other serious crimes. The second individual involved is currently in custody and being interrogated for further information regarding their intentions and any other possible accomplices.

How the encounter unfolded?

The police were alerted and chased the vehicle which stalled near the BSNL quarters. The history-sheeter Balaji shot two rounds at the police and in return the police shot one round shooting Balaji in the chest said the police. He was initially taken to Stanley Hospital, where he was declared dead and then taken to Royapet Government Hospital where his body was kept, said police.

The police recovered one sickle, around 10 kg Ganja from the bag that was being carried in the vehicle, said police. North Chennai JC Pravesh Kumar, Pulianthope DC Muthukumar and the Forensic team inspected the encounter spot. The other suspect with Balaji was identified as Sathyamoorthy. The police have started interrogating him. The investigation office will submit the report to the Magistrate as a procedure to be followed.

Balajai's relatives' reactions

Relatives of Balaji condemned the police and alleged that the police had murdered Balaji. As many as 58 cases were pending against Balaji, out of which, six were murder cases, 17 attempts to murder and one related to drug (ganja) dealing, stated police. This is the second police encounter in Chennai city after BSP Leader Armstrong's Murder. Earlier Thiruvengadam, a history-sheeter was encountered on the Armstrong murder case.

