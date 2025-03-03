DMK MP hits out at Chennai Airport after no Tamil magazine on lounge rack amid language row DMK MP P Wilson shared a picture of a magazine rack at the lounge of Chennai Airport Terminal 4 with only Hindi magazines. He raised concern over the absence of Tamil magazines.

Amid the ongoing row over the three-language formula of the NEP in Tamil Nadu, DMK MP P Wilson has hit out at the Chennai Airport for not keeping Tamil magazines in the rack of the Terminal 4 lounge. Seeing Hindi magazines kept there, Wilson called it an imposition of Hindi at every turn.

In a post on X, he said, "This magazine rack is from the Chennai T 4 airport lounge, not New Delhi or from Hindi heartland! Unfortunately, there are no Tamil magazines available for reading in this airport T4 lounge situated in Chennai!"

"We do not oppose the Hindi language; however, we are against its blatant imposition at every turn. Does the Airports Authority of India Chennai Airport not consider the importance of regional languages?" he added.

Wilson urges Ram Mohan Naidu to recognise the importance of regional languages

He also urged the Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu to recognize the importance of all regional languages. He added, "I urge you, Hon'ble Ram Mohan Naidu, to recognize the importance of all regional languages in the respective airports. Signage in airports should be in regional languages as well, and staff at all airports should be conversant with the respective regional language."

Wilson recalls Stalin's Tamil predates Iron Age remark

Highlighting MK Stalin's remarks that Tamil predates the Iron Age, Wilson said, "Recently, our Hon’ble Chief Minister MK Stalin stated that the Iron Age began in Tamil Nadu and that the Tamil language dates back to that period. Additionally, our leader has expressed concerns that Hindi is diminishing many regional languages, which are struggling to survive. The emphasis on a uniform Hindi identity threatens to extinguish ancient mother tongues."

What is the row over Hindi imposition?

Notably, the NEP mandates the states to implement a three language policy in curriculum which calls for the mandatory teaching of at least three languages to the students. However, MK Stalin has termed NEP as a tool to impose Hindi in Tamil Nadu by making it the third language.

Amid rising slugfest, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan tried to clear the fog saying, "The objective of the NEP is to give equal importance to all Indian languages, and they should be taught uniformly. There is no mention in the policy that only Hindi will be taught. Some people in Tamil Nadu are politicizing the issue."

However, the Tamil Nadu government remains resolutely opposed to the NEP, especially the three-language formula. The state has raised concerns about the potential imposition of Hindi and has argued that the central government's policies have already negatively affected Tamil Nadu, including the withholding of state funds.