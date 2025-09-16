Chennai weather update: IMD predicts wet week with spells of heavy showers. Check full forecast Chennai weather: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather forecast predicting heavy rainfall in Chennai and several districts of Tamil Nadu throughout this week.

Chennai:

As Tamil Nadu braces for another week of rainfall, Chennai residents can expect light showers on September 16, with more substantial rainfall expected later in the week. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rain showers are likely during the evening and night hours, providing some relief from the intense heat. On Sunday afternoon, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 34.2°C at Nungambakkam and 34.9°C at Meenambakkam. While temperatures are expected to rise slightly on Monday, the increase will likely be limited to isolated pockets of the state, where temperatures may exceed the normal range by 2-3°C.

However, rainfall is expected to moderate these high temperatures as the week progresses.

Chennai weather: IMD forecast

Over the coming days, Tamil Nadu is expected to witness a significant shift in weather conditions, with heavy rain predicted across several districts.

Tuesday (September 16): The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in isolated places across Erode, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tirupattur, Salem, and Vellore districts. While these areas may face more significant rainfall, other parts of the state are expected to experience light to moderate showers as monsoon activity strengthens.

Wednesday (September 17): The rain belt is forecast to expand, with heavy showers likely in Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, and Villupuram districts. Puducherry will also experience moderate to heavy rainfall. This broader coverage of rainfall is expected to bring much-needed relief to regions that have been grappling with dry conditions in recent weeks.

Thursday (September 18): Rainfall intensity is set to increase further, covering Salem, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ariyalur, Perambalur, and Mayiladuthurai districts. The downpour could bring temporary disruptions, including localized flooding and traffic congestion.

Friday (September 19): The week will end with heavy rainfall forecast for Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Vellore, and Kancheepuram districts. The northern part of Tamil Nadu is expected to experience the heaviest showers, potentially leading to waterlogging in urban areas.

The IMD has urged farmers and the general public to take necessary precautions due to the expected rainfall. With intermittent showers continuing through the week, it is advisable to plan agricultural and outdoor activities carefully. Farmers are advised to monitor the weather closely, as prolonged wet conditions could lead to waterlogging and disrupt harvesting schedules.

Residents in flood-prone or low-lying areas are being urged to stay alert for possible waterlogging and flash floods. The IMD has also warned of potential traffic disruptions due to the rains, particularly in cities like Chennai, which could see localized flooding and waterlogging in underpasses and low-lying roads.