Atleast nine dead after under-construction building collapses in Chennai An under-construction building collapsed in Chennai on Tuesday. Several are feared dead, according to reports.

Atleast nine people died after an under-construction building collapsed in Chennai on Tuesday. The injured workers were immediately transported to Stanley Government Hospital in North Chennai, where they are receiving intensive medical care. Tamil Nadu Electricity Board Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan and TANGEDCO Chairman visited the hospital to check on the condition of the victims.

Exact cause of collapse yet to be determined: Officials

The Avadi Police Commissionerate confirmed the rescue efforts and stated that the exact cause of the collapse is yet to be determined. Authorities have launched a thorough investigation to understand the circumstances leading to the accident.

"A tragic accident occurred at the North Chennai Thermal Power Station construction site today. Preliminary reports state one worker sustained grievous injuries, while more than 10 others are to have been seriously hurt in the collapse incident. The victims have been rushed to Stanley Government Hospital in North Chennai. The exact cause of the accident is yet to be determined. Rescue operations are ongoing, and authorities have launched an investigation into the incident," said the Commissionerate.