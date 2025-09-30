Karur stampede: Two TVK leaders sent to 14-day judicial custody; NDA panel visits mishap site Authorities have charged the accused under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), Section 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), Section 125 (endangering life) and Section 223 (disobedience to an order).

Karur:

As many as two leaders of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) have been sent to 14-day judicial custody in Karur stampede case, PTI reported citing the police. The mishap, which took place during actor-politician Vijay’s rally, resulted in the deaths of 41 people and left nearly 60 others injured.

The individuals remanded are V P Mathiyalagan, Karur West District Secretary and Kasi Pounraj, Karur Central District Secretary. Both were named in the FIR filed by the police and subsequently taken into custody.

Alongside them, TVK’s State General Secretary Bussy Anand and Deputy General Secretary Nirmal Kumar have also been booked. However, they are yet to be arrested.

Accused booked under various sections of BNS

Authorities have charged the accused under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), Section 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), Section 125 (endangering life) and Section 223 (disobedience to an order).

The Tamil Nadu government has set up a one-member commission, led by retired judge Aruna Jagadeesan, to investigate the cause and circumstances of the stampede during the party rally attended by the TVK chief.

NDA delegation visits Tamil Nadu

An eight-member NDA panel led by BJP MP Hema Malini on Tuesday reached Karur to ascertain the causes of the stampede. The panel will also meet affected families and present a report to BJP chief JP Nadda.

Hema Malini said there were many lapses as the place where the rally was held could accommodate only 10,000 persons but nearly 30,000 turned up.

"It is sad to see 41 people, including 17 women and small children, have died. Who is responsible, whether organisers or the administration, we have to find out. We also do political rallies and campaigns, but the administration and police are there. Here, only ten thousand people could have been accommodated, but they are saying over 30,000 gathered. Vijay is famous, and it was his responsibility to ensure that not many people came. I have also been told he asked for another place, but was allotted this very narrow space for the campaign," she said.