Karur stampede: TVK chief Vijay says in deep pain, accuses CM Stalin of taking revenge in first video message

Chennai:

TVK chief Vijay on Tuesday took aim at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, accusing him of seeking revenge over the stampede in Karur which left 41 people dead, triggering a bitter blame game which two leaders of the actor-turned politician's party sent to judicial custody. In his first video message since the stampede during his rally in Karur, Vijay said, "I have never faced such a painful situation in my life. I am in deep pain. Leaving aside all politics, we always request permission from the police for a safe place. But things that shouldn't have happened have happened".

He said he will soon meet the victims and conveyed deepest condolences to the family who are grieving due to the loss.

Karur stampede: Vijay targets CM Stalin

Speaking on the arrest of TVK leaders, Vijay asked Stalin not to go after his party functionaries and rather take action against him if he is seeking to take revenge.

"My party functionaries have been arrested by the police. Chief Minister, sir, I request you, please do not harm my party functionaries. You may come to my house or my office and take any action against me, but not against them... Soon, every truth will come out," he added.

Political row over Karur stampede

The young politician’s defiance came after the arrest of Karur (West) District Secretary Mathiyazhagan on charges of attempt to murder, culpable homicide not amounting to murder and endangering public safety. Police have also registered cases against two other senior leaders, General Secretary N ‘Bussy’ Anand and Joint General Secretary Nirmal Sekar.

A third case, filed by an unidentified police officer, accuses Vijay of a ‘deliberate display of power’. He is alleged to have made unscheduled halts on his way to the rally, intentionally delaying his arrival to build hype and anticipation, which reportedly triggered the stampede.

In a statement this evening, Vijay asserted that neither he nor his party had committed any wrongdoing and that all protocols were followed, including ensuring the safety of the rally venue.

"Soon, all the truth will come out. In the places that were allotted to us, we stood in those spots and spoke. We did nothing beyond that. CM sir, if you want to take revenge, do whatever you can, but do not touch my party men. I will either be at home or in the office. Do whatever you can. Friends, colleagues, our political journey will continue even stronger, with even more courage," Vijay said.

