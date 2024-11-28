Chennai power cut today November 28: Check full list of affected areas, timings and advisory

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Tamil Nadu's capital Chennai to face a power outage today.

Chennai power cut: The Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) has announced a planned power outage in various parts of Chennai on Thursday to conduct essential maintenance on the city’s power grid. The outage will remain in place from 9 am to 2 pm and it will impact areas including RA Puram, RK Nagar, and nearby localities. TNEB stated that the maintenance is part of ongoing efforts to enhance the reliability and efficiency of the city’s power infrastructure. The work is expected to be completed by 2 pm, restoring the normal power supply thereafter. Meanwhile, residents and businesses in the affected areas have been advised to plan accordingly.

It should be noted here that the power supply cut will take place in RK Puram, RK Nagar and surrounding regions.

Affected areas in RK Puram:

Foreshore Estate, PRO Quarters, MRC Nagar, part of Gandhi Nagar, RK Nagar, RK Mutt, KVB Garden, Velayutharaja Street, TP Scheme Road, Appa Gramani Street, Kuttigramani Street, Raja Muthaiah Puram, Robertson Lane, Kasthuri Avenue, Karpagaam Avenue, Kamaraja Salai, South Avenue, Rani Meyiammai Tower, Vasanth Avenue, Sathiya Dev Avenue, True Value Homes, Perumal Koil Street, South Canal Bank Road, Annai Therisa Nagar, Raja Street, Raja Gramani Garden, Shanmugapuram, Santhome High Road, Sathiya Nagar, Aringar Anna Nagar and HT Service.

Affected areas in RK Nagar:

Old Washermenpet, Thilagar Nagar, VOC Nagar, RK Nagar, Kannikoil, Kalmandapam area, Ellaya Mudhali Street, Seniammankoil Street, Street, part of TH Road, Tollgate Area, Stanley, Balaarunachala Street, Ramanuja Appar Street, Venkatachalam Street, parts of Lawyer Chinnathambi I & II, part of Namachivaya Chetti Street, Thandavaraya Mudhali Street and TH Road SS area, Kummalamman Koil Street, GA Road, Thandavarya Gramani Street, Solaiyappan Street, Srirangammal Street, part of Sanjeevarayan Koil Street, Kappalbolu Street, JV Koil Street, Balu Mudali Street and Justice Pandalai Colony Street.

Advisory for residents

Residents in the affected areas have been advised to take necessary precautions and plan accordingly to minimise the impact. The TNEB has assured that the power supply will be restored promptly once the maintenance is completed.

