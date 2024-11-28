Cyclone Fengal: Flight disruptions continue in Tamil Nadu, IndiGo issues travel advisory | 10 points

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Cyclone Fengal: IndiGo issues travel advisory

Heavy rains continue to lash the state as the deep depression in the southwest Bay of Bengal is intensifing into a cyclone and moving towards Tamil Nadu. In the meantime, IndiGo Airlines informed its passengers that flight services will continue to be impacted to and from Chennai, Tuticorin, Madurai, Tiruchirappalli and Salem.

"#6ETravelAdvisory: The weather conditions remain largely unchanged and continue to be unfavourable, with flights to/from #Chennai, #Tuticorin, #Madurai, #Tiruchirappalli & #Salem still impacted," the airline posted on X on Wednesday.

"Stay updated on your flight status via https://bit.ly/3DNYJqj. It's always better to be prepared to ensure smooth travels," it added.

