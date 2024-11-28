Cyclone Fengal: Flight disruptions continue in Tamil Nadu, IndiGo issues travel advisory | 10 points

Heavy rains continue to lash the state as the deep depression in the southwest Bay of Bengal is intensifing into a cyclone and moving towards Tamil Nadu. In the meantime, IndiGo Airlines informed its passengers that flight services will continue to be impacted to and from Chennai, Tuticorin, Madurai, Tiruchirappalli and Salem.
"#6ETravelAdvisory: The weather conditions remain largely unchanged and continue to be unfavourable, with flights to/from #Chennai, #Tuticorin, #Madurai, #Tiruchirappalli & #Salem still impacted," the airline posted on X on Wednesday.
"Stay updated on your flight status via https://bit.ly/3DNYJqj. It's always better to be prepared to ensure smooth travels," it added.
Check top 10 developments related to Cyclone Fengal
- In the wake of the severe weather conditions, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has started coordinating with Tamil Nadu state agencies to ensure the safety of seafarers, as a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a cyclone and move towards the state.
- The ICG said that its ships, aircraft and radar stations issued advisories for fishing boats to return to the harbour.
- The IMD said that the deep depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal moved slowly north-northwestwards with a speed of 3 kmph during the past few hours.
- "The deep depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal moved slowly north-northwestwards with a speed of 3 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centred at 1730 hours IST of today, the 27th November 2024 over the same region near latitude 8.9°N and longitude 82.1°E, about 100 km east-northeast of Trincomalee, 320 km southeast of Nagappattinam, 420 km southeast of Puducherry and 500 km south-southeast of Chennai," the IMD said.
- With Tamil Nadu witnessing intermittent rains, standing paddy crops in the state's Cauvery delta areas have been affected, reported news agency PTI.
- Crops were submerged partially and damaged completely in several places including Tiruvarur, Thiruthuraipoondi, Muthupettai, Mayiladuthurai, and Vedaranyam. Farmers' rough estimates say crops on at least 2,000 acres were affected.
- The IMD in its prediction, said that the Deep Depression over the Southwest Bay of Bengalis is very likely to continue to move north-northwestwards, skirting Sri Lanka's coast and intensifying into a cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours.
- The weather department said the storm may continue to move north-northwestwards and reach the near-north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts as a deep depression around the morning of 30 November.
- Due to heavy rains in Puducherry and Southern India due to Cyclone Fengal, the UT's Puducherry Education Minister Arumugam Namassivayam declared a holiday for all government and private schools, government-aided schools, and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal on 28 November.
- Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy has convened an emergency meeting with officials from various departments to review the situation caused by heavy rainfall in the Puducherry and Karaikal regions and discussed the preparedness of departments to manage the ongoing rains and the potential impact of Cyclone Fengal.