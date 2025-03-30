Chennai-bound domestic flight suffers tyre burst, makes emergency landing Flight makes emergency landing: Before landing, the pilot detected the tyre-burst and alerted authorities, and they acted as per norms for landing under such circumstances.

Flight makes emergency landing: A Chennai-bound flight from Jaipur experienced a tyre burst on Sunday morning before its scheduled landing, prompting authorities to facilitate an emergency landing, airport officials said. Fortunately, all passengers and crew members are safe and deplaned without any issues after the landing, officials confirmed.

Before landing, the pilot detected the tyre burst and alerted authorities, who promptly followed standard protocols for such emergency landings. "Upon visual inspection of the aircraft, wheel no 2 was found damaged with trye pieces coming out from the tyre-left interior," according to officials.

Passenger dies aboard Patna-Delhi IndiGo flight

Earlier on March 29, a passenger aboard an IndiGo flight from Patna to Delhi tragically passed away mid-flight, prompting an emergency landing in Lucknow. The flight, 6E 2163, was en route when Satish Chandra Burman, a resident of Nalbari, Assam, suddenly experienced a medical emergency.

His health deteriorated rapidly during the flight, and the crew was promptly alerted.Upon receiving the information, the pilot was informed that a potential heart attack could have caused the passenger's sudden illness.

