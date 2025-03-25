Passenger tries to open emergency exit door of flight during landing, FIR lodged The 58-year-old passenger, an employee of a private organisation, reportedly tried to open the door and argued with the crew just before the flight landed at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA).

In a shocking incident, a passenger tried to open the emergency exit door of a flight while landing. A case has been registered against the individual who allegedly attempted to open the emergency exit door of a flight from Damman to Hyderabad on Tuesday, the police said.

The 58-year-old passenger, an employee of a private organisation, reportedly tried to open the door and argued with the crew just before the flight landed at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), according to a complaint filed on behalf of the cabin crew of the private airline.

As per the complaint, the passenger held the exit cover in his hand, and while he was attempting to fix it back, the indication light went off. Based on the complaint, the passenger was booked and further investigation is underway, a police official said.

Passenger deploys emergency slide of IndiGo aircraft

In another separate incident, an IndiGo passenger deployed an emergency slide of a Leh-bound aircraft before takeoff at the Delhi airport, earlier this month.

In a statement, IndiGo said a slide was deployed inadvertently on flight 6E 5161 from Delhi to Leh before takeoff. "Following Standard Operating Procedures, the crew reported the incident and the customer was offloaded and handed over to concerned authorities," the airline said and regretted the inconvenience caused to other passengers.

Specific details about the incident could not be immediately ascertained. As per information available on flight tracking website flightradar24.com, it was an A320 aircraft. Generally, an inflatable slide is deployed for evacuation of passengers during an emergency.

(With PTI inputs)