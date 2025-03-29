Passenger dies aboard Patna-Delhi IndiGo flight, plane makes emergency landing in Lucknow The flight, 6E 2163, was en route to Delhi when Satish Chandra Burman, a resident of Nalbari, Assam, suddenly experienced a medical emergency.

A passenger aboard an IndiGo flight from Patna to Delhi tragically passed away mid-flight, prompting an emergency landing in Lucknow. The flight, 6E 2163, was en route when Satish Chandra Burman, a resident of Nalbari, Assam, suddenly experienced a medical emergency.

His health deteriorated rapidly during the flight, and the crew was promptly alerted.Upon receiving the information, the pilot was informed that a potential heart attack could have caused the passenger's sudden illness.

In response to the situation, the plane made an emergency landing in Lucknow, where medical assistance was immediately provided. Unfortunately, despite efforts to save him, Satish Chandra Burman was pronounced dead.