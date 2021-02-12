Image Source : TWITTER: @AUSOPEN/ GETTY IMAGES Watch: Naomi Osaka's wholesome moment with butterfly draws applause from crowd at Australian Open

Naomi Osaka had a visitor during her third-round match against Ons Jabeur at the 2021 Australian Open - a butterfly.

The butterfly stopped play for a brief moment as it landed on Osaka's leg, and the Japanese tennis star escorted it to safety in a touching moment, which drew applause from the crowd.

Naomi Osaka is back in the fourth round of the Australian Open for the first time since her title run in 2019.

Watch:

Osaka overcame 28 unforced errors and saved six of seven break points she faced in a 6-3, 6-2 win over 27th-seeded Ons Jabeur of Tunisia on Friday.

“I was really nervous and scared because I didn't know if she was going to hit a drop shot on any ball," Osaka said of playing Jabeur for the first time.

Osaka was stunned last year in the third round at Melbourne Park by then-15-year-old Coco Gauff. She has looked solid so far this year, dropping just 13 games in her first three matches.

Osaka and Serena Williams are the only two former Australian Open champions remaining in the draw after the losses by Sofia Kenin, Victoria Azarenka and Angelique Kerber.

She next faces another in-form player, two-time major winner Garbiñe Muguruza, who has lost even fewer games (10) en route to the fourth round.