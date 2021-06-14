Watch: Djokovic makes young fan's day for his vocal support during French Open triumph

Image Source : TWITTER Novak Djokovic gives his racket to a young fan for his vocal support throughout the French Open 2021 final against Stefanos Tsitsipas in Paris on Sunday.

After winning his 19th Grand Slam title, Novak Djokovic said he’s grateful to a young boy who offered vocal support and advice throughout the French Open final.

Moments after Djokovic beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in five sets, he gave his racket to the youngster in the stands, who jumped up and down in excitement at the gesture.

Novak Djokovic won his second French Open championship and his 19th Grand Slam title by rallying past Stefanos Tsitsipas in a seesaw final at Roland Garros. The score was 6-7 (6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4. Djokovic also erased a two-set deficit to win in the fourth round, and has done it six times in his career.

Djokovic said the boy shouted encouragement even when he faced a two-set deficit, and even had coaching tips.

“I found that very cute and very nice,” Djokovic said. “To give the racket to the best person was him. That was my gratitude for him sticking with me."