Sofia Kenin breaks losing streak with French Open win

Image Source : AP United States's Sofia Kenin plays a return to Ukraine's Elina Ostapenko during their first round match on day two of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, Monday, May 31

American Sofia Kenin has broken a four-match losing streak on clay and won her opening match at the French Open by beating 2017 champion Jelena Ostapenko in three sets.

The score was 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

Kenin is seeded fourth and was the runner-up last year to Iga Swiatek. The victory was Kenin’s first since announcing she’s no longer coached by her father, Alex.

Kenin converted nine of 10 break points against Ostapenko and won despite losing serve seven times.

Earlier, Bianca Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open champion, is out of the French Open in the first round after losing a 9-7 third set.

The sixth-seeded Andreescu's second appearance in the main draw at Roland Garros ended with a 6-7 (1), 7-6 (2), 9-7 defeat against 85th-ranked Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia.

Andreescu withdrew before her quarterfinal last week in Strasbourg with an abdominal injury.

Zidansek had been 0-2 at the French Open.

Defending French Open champion Iga Swiatek has picked up right where she left off last year in winning the title: running yet another opponent this way and that on the red clay of Roland Garros in a straight-set victory.