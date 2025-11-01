Rohan Bopanna announces retirement from professional tennis Legendary Indian tennis star Rohan Bopanna took to social media to announce his decision to retire from professional tennis. He hangs up his boots, bringing close to a tennis career that lasted over two decades.

New Delhi:

Indian tennis icon Rohan Bopanna took centre stage and announced that he will be retiring from professional tennis. Inspiring a generation of new players, Bopanna retires after a career that has spanned over two decades. One of the all-time greats for Indian tennis, Bopanna took to Instagram to announce his decision.

It is worth noting that Bopanna's final professional appearance came at the Paris Masters 1000, where he was partnered up with Alexander Bublik. The duo was eliminated from the round of 32 stage of the tournament after they faced a 5-7, 6-2, 10-8 loss to John Peers and James Tracy.

One of the greatest tennis player to come from India, Bopanna was one of the most consistent performers on the circuit, the veteran clinched the 2017 French Open mixed doubles title with Gabriela Dabrowski and was one of the biggest names to come out of Indian tennis.

Bopanna took to social media to announce his retirement

It is worth noting that Bopanna took to social media to announce his retirement. He thanked the fans, his family, and his coaches who helped him on his journey and his long career.

“How do you bid farewell to something that gave your life its meaning? After 20 unforgettable years on tour, it’s time… I’m officially hanging up my racquet. From chopping wood in Coorg to strengthen my serve, to standing under the lights of the biggest arenas in the world — it feels surreal. Representing India has been the greatest honour of my life,” Bopanna wrote on Instagram.

Furthermore, he added that while he will be stepping back as a player, his story with tennis is not over. He reflected on how he wants to give back to the sport, by helping youngsters achieve their dreams who hail from small towns.

