Shreyas Iyer discharged from Sydney hospital, BCCI shares crucial health update The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) took centre stage and shared a third medical update on the health of star batter Shreyas Iyer after he injured himself while fielding in the third ODI against Australia, and was admitted to the hospital.

New Delhi:

The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) shared a third medical update on the health of batter Shreyas Iyer, and much to the fans' delight, the star batter has now been discharged from the hospital, and is recovering well. He is also set to make his return to India once he is deemed fit to fly.

It is worth noting that Iyer injured himself after he took a brilliant catch to dismiss Australia’s Alex Carey in the third ODI of the series at the Sydney Cricket Ground on October 25. Landing in an awkward position after taking the catch, Iyer injured his ribs and was taken off the field.

Further tests saw the star batter being admitted into the hospital, where he was kept in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit). A laceration to his spleen was detected after he suffered internal bleeding, and a medical procedure was done to help the 30-year-old.

“He is now stable and recovering well. The BCCI Medical Team, along with specialists in Sydney and India, are pleased with his recovery, and he has been discharged from the hospital today. The BCCI extends its heartfelt gratitude to Dr Kouroush Haghigi and his team in Sydney, along with Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala in India, for ensuring Shreyas received the best treatment for his injury. Shreyas will continue to stay in Sydney for follow-up consultations and will return to India once he is deemed fit to fly,” the BCCI said in a release.

India to face Australia next on November 2

Speaking of team India’s upcoming games, the side is currently well-engaged in a T20I series against Australia. The first T20I of the series was washed out, and Australia managed to register a comfortable win in the second game.

India will aim to get back to winning ways if they aim to stay in contention to win the series, and another loss could spell trouble for the Men in Blue.

Also Read: