Romario Shepherd's hat-trick helps West Indies complete clean sweep against Bangladesh

The West Indies and Bangladesh continued their T20I series by taking on each other in the third and final T20I. The two sides took on each other at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram, on October 31. The clash saw Bangladesh coming in to bat first, and the side was unable to put in a good showing with the bat.

The hosts opened their innings with Parvez Hossain Emon departing on a score of nine runs, and Litton Das adding six runs to the board. Tanzid Hasan put in a good showing, amassing 89 runs in 62 deliveries, helping his side post a competitive total on the board.

However, the first innings of the clash were lit up by the spell of Romario Shepherd. Putting in an exceptional performance, Shepherd ended up taking a hat-trick, becoming only the second player from the West Indies to take a hat-trick in men’s T20Is.

He picked the wickets of Nurul Hasan, Tanzid Hasan, and Shoriful Islam across two overs to achieve the milestone. He ended his spell with figures of 36/3, helping the Windies limit Bangladesh to 151 runs in the first inning

Chase and Auguste helped West Indies register comfortable win

Aiming to chase down the target, the West Indies opened their innings with Alick Athanaze departing on a score of one run. Amir Jangoo added 34 runs in 23 deliveries, alongside Brandon King, who scored just eight runs as well.

When the side looked to be in trouble, the knocks of Roston Chase and Akeem Auguste helped them register a win. The two batters scored 50 runs each, helping the West Indies chase down the target and win the game by five wickets. As for Bangladesh, Rishad Hossain was the highest wicket-taker with three wickets to his name. Mahedi Hasan and Nasum Ahmed took one wicket each as well.

