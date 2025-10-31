Babar Azam breaks Rohit Sharma's world record in 2nd T20I vs South Africa, Know details Babar Azam came out to bat at number three in the second T20I against South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. He needed only nine runs to go past Rohit Sharma's world record in the shortest format of the game and he did so comfortably.

Lahore:

Babar Azam has created a world record to become the highest run-scorer in T20I cricket. He did so during the second T20I against South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium and needed only nine runs to go past Rohit Sharma, who earlier held the record of scoring the most runs in the shortest format of the game.

The former Pakistan captain has now amassed 4232 runs in 122 innings at an average of almost 40 and a strike rate of 129.14, with three centuries and 36 fifties to his name. On the flip side, Rohit Sharma ended his T20I career with 4231 runs from 151 innings at an average of 32.05 and a strike rate of 140.89 with as many as five tons and 32 fifties to his credit.

Jos Buttler is the closest to Babar Azam now on the list of players with the most runs in T20Is, with 3869 runs in 132 innings at an average of 35.49 and a strike rate of 148.97 with a hundred and 28 fifties.

Players with the most runs in T20Is

Players Runs Babar Azam 4234 Rohit Sharma 4231 Virat Kohli 4188 Jos Buttler 3869 Paul Stirling 3710

More to follow...