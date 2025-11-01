BCCI sure of getting back Asia Cup trophy from Mohsin Naqvi, gives a 48-hour ultimatum The BCCI's secretary Devajit Saikia took centre stage and gave his take on the Asia Cup 2025 trophy fiasco, assuring the fans that the trophy will come home to India, reflecting on raising the issue at the upcoming ICC meeting.

New Delhi:

The BCCI’s (Board of Control for Cricket in India) secretary, Devajit Saikia, recently came forward and gave a fresh update on the status of the Asia Cup 2025 trophy. It is worth noting that the trophy still has not been handed over to the BCCI after India defeated Pakistan in the final of the tournament on September 28, 2025.

The Indian team refused to take the title from the hands of PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi, who was seen taking the trophy with him and leaving the venue without handing it over to team India.

With one month having passed since the end of the tournament and the trophy still not being handed to Team India, Devajit Saikia gave his take on the matter, expressing the BCCI’s anger and frustration over still not receiving the trophy.

"Yes, we are a little bit unhappy with the way the trophy has not been being given to us even after a month. We are pursuing this matter, about 10 days ago also we wrote a letter to the chairman of ACC, but there is no change in their stand. They are still keeping the trophy under their custody but we hope that the trophy will reach us in a day or two at the BCCI office in Mumbai,” Devajit Saikia told PTI.

BCCI set to raise the issue at the upcoming meeting

Furthermore, Devajit Saikia revealed if the trophy is not handed to the BCCI soon, they will be raising the issue at the upcoming ICC quarterly meeting in Dubai from November 4. He assured the fans that the trophy will be making its return to India but could not spare the details of the timeline for the same. ‘

"On behalf of BCCI we are fully prepared how to deal with the matter and I can assure the people of India that the trophy will come back to India, only the timeline is not fixed. We have won all matches against Pakistan and won the trophy. We have won the championship, everything is on record, only the trophy is missing. I hope good sense will prevail,” Saikia said.

Also Read: