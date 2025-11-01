'They need a trophy': Michael Vaughan backs Ben Stokes to lead England to an Ashes series win Former England skipper Michael Caughan took centre stage and talked about England's chances in the upcoming edition of the Ashes 2025-26, backing Ben Stokes and co. to go all the way and clinch the series.

The stage is set for the Ashes 2025-26 series. Australia and England will lock horns across five Test matches, with the first Test of the series all set to kick off on November 21 andslated to be held at the Optus Stadium in Perth. Ahead of the start of the series, former England skipper Michael Vaughan took centre stage and backed Ben Stokes and co. to get the job done.

It is worth noting that England’s last Test win on Australian soil came back in 2011; there is belief within the side, especially due to the aggressive brand of cricket adopted by Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum.

Speaking ahead of the series, Vaughan opined that it is about time that Stokes and co. registered a positive result in the Ashes down under, reflecting on how they need a trophy.

"I think they need a trophy. I mean, would I take two-all now? Probably, let's be honest. In the last few series, 2010-11 is the only time that I've seen England have success. We won one Test match in 2002-03, we won three Test matches in 2010-11. We haven't won a Test since. So actually looking at growth in terms of what English cricket is delivering and, crikey, if you could get a two-all series, you'd obviously take that,” Vaughan said at a Viagogo event.

Vaughan branded the upcoming Ashes as Stokes’ moment

Furthermore, Vaughan also talked about how the upcoming Ashes series is perfect for England to win and how Stokes can have that urn in his hand after the upcoming five-game series.

"But I think Ben and his mentality, and the way that he plays his cricket, this is his moment. He has to deliver and he has to get that urn in his hand. And it's not putting him under pressure. They'll be speaking in this kind of language in the dressing room. They will expect to win this series and now's the time to deliver,” Vaughan said.

