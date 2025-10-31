The Hundred to introduce player auction in 2026, teams can offer multi-year contracts to players The Hundred will adopt a player auction from 2026, replacing the draft system. Men’s and women’s salary caps will rise by 45% and 100%, respectively, as part of the ECB’s revamp following new private investments to attract top global talent.

The Hundred is set for a major transformation from 2026, as the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed that the tournament will move from a draft system to a full player auction. The decision, mirroring the Indian Premier League’s format, comes alongside a significant hike in player salaries for both the men’s and women’s competitions.

The inaugural auction is scheduled for March 2026 and marks a new era for the tournament, which will see private investors take partial or full ownership of the eight teams for the first time. The total salary cap for men’s teams will rise by 45%, from £1.2 million to £2.05 million, while the women’s salary pool will double to £880,000 per side. The lowest-paid women’s players will see their base salary increase from £10,000 to £15,000.

Teams will also have the option to offer multi-year contracts, and each squad will now be allowed up to four overseas players, subject to Home Office clearance. The competition will continue to feature 16 to 18 players per team, with two wildcard picks available via the T20 Blast draft in June 2026.

To maintain fairness, franchises that make pre-auction signings will face spending deductions at the main auction. Men’s teams will lose between £350,000 and £950,000, depending on how many players they sign early, while the women’s deductions will range from £130,000 to £360,000.

Pre-auction signing rules

Each team will be permitted to make up to two direct overseas signings and two England centrally-contracted player signings between mid-November and mid-January. Vikram Banerjee, Managing Director of The Hundred, described the move as a pivotal step in the tournament’s evolution.

“This is a hugely exciting time for the Hundred. These changes will help us make the competition even better, ensuring we get the best players in the world and improving the standard of cricket and level of entertainment further again.,” Banerjee said.

“In making this decision, we have stuck to three key principles: i) ensuring The Hundred attracts the best players in the world, ii) maintaining a competitive balance between the squads, iii) guaranteeing whatever changes we make work across the men's and women's games. "The decision to increase the men's salary pot by 45% has been taken because market forces in the men's game necessitate a more significant uplift to ensure we're able to attract the best players in the world,” he added.

Banerjee also stressed that the decision was made with equality and competitiveness in mind, ensuring both the men’s and women’s tournaments benefit equally from the changes.