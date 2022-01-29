Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Rafael Nadal will take on Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open 2022 final.

Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev LIVE Streaming: How and where to watch 2022 Australian Open men’s final, India start time

Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev

Australian Open 2022 Men's Final

7.30 pm local time/ 8.30 am GMT/ 3.30 am EST/ 2 pm IST

Rod Laver Arena

Let's take a look at the live streaming details of the Australian Open Men's singles final: Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev

In India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh (India subcontinent)

Sony Six will telecast the Australian Open 2022. You can watch Live Streaming on Sony Liv and JioTV (India).

In Australia

In Australia, Nine & Stan Sport will telecast the Australian Open 2022.

In Spain

In Spain, Eurosport will telecast the Australian Open 2022.

In Italy

In Italy, Eurosport will telecast the Australian Open 2022.

In the USA

In the United States, ESPN will telecast the Australian Open 2022.

In Russia

In Russia, Eurosport will telecast the Australian Open 2022.

In Greece

In Greece, Eurosport will telecast the Australian Open 2022.

In Canada

In Canada, TSN / RDS will telecast the Australian Open 2022.

In New Zealand

In New Zealand, Sky Sports Network will telecast the Australian Open 2022.

In the United Kingdom

In the United Kingdom, Eurosport will telecast the Australian Open 2022.

In Serbia

In Serbia, Eurosport will telecast the Australian Open 2022.

In the Middle East

In the Middle-east nations, beIN Sports will telecast the Australian Open 2022.

Head to head - Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev

Rafael Nadal - 3

Daniil Medvedev - 1

Rafael Nadal's road to final

Semifinal - Rafael Nadal vs Matteo Berrettini 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3

Quarterfinals - Rafael Nadal vs Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-3

Round 4 - Rafael Nadal vs Adrian Mannarino 7-6 (14/12), 6-2, 6-2

Round 3 - Rafael Nadal vs Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1

Round 2 - Rafael Nadal vs Yannick Hanfmann 6-2, 6-3, 6-4

Round 1 - Rafael Nadal vs Marcos Giron 6-1, 6-4, 6-2

Daniil Medvedev's Road to final

Semifinal - Daniil Medvedev vs Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6(7/5) 4-6, 6-4, 6-1

Quarter Finals - Daniil Medvedev vs Felix Auger Aliassime 6-7(6/4), 3-6, 7-6(7/2), 7-5, 6-4

4th Round - Daniil Medvedev vs Maxime Cressy 6-2, 7-6(7/4), 6-7(6/4), 7-5

3rd Round - Daniil Medvedev vs Botic Van De Zandschulp 6-4, 6-4, 6-2

2nd Round - Daniil Medvedev vs Nick Kyrgios 7-6(7/1), 6-4, 4-6, 6-2

1st Round - Daniil Medvedev vs Henri Laaksonen 6-1, 6-4, 7-6(7/3)