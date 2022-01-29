Saturday, January 29, 2022
     
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
India TV Sports Desk Written by: India TV Sports Desk
Melbourne Updated on: January 29, 2022 18:55 IST
Rafael Nadal will take on Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open 2022 final.
Rafael Nadal will take on Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open 2022 final.

Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev LIVE Streaming: How and where to watch 2022 Australian Open men’s final, India start time 

Match Details 

Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev

Australian Open 2022 Men's Final

7.30 pm local time/ 8.30 am GMT/ 3.30 am EST/ 2 pm IST

Rod Laver Arena

Let's take a look at the live streaming details of the Australian Open Men's singles final: Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev

In India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh (India subcontinent)

Sony Six will telecast the Australian Open 2022. You can watch Live Streaming on Sony Liv and JioTV (India).

In Australia
In Australia, Nine & Stan Sport will telecast the Australian Open 2022.

In Spain, Eurosport will telecast the Australian Open 2022.

In Italy
In Italy, Eurosport will telecast the Australian Open 2022.

In the USA
In the United States, ESPN will telecast the Australian Open 2022.

In Russia
In Russia, Eurosport will telecast the Australian Open 2022.

In Greece
In Greece, Eurosport will telecast the Australian Open 2022.

In Canada
In Canada, TSN / RDS will telecast the Australian Open 2022.

In Spain, Eurosport will telecast the Australian Open 2022.

In New Zealand

In New Zealand, Sky Sports Network will telecast the Australian Open 2022. 

In the United Kingdom
In the United Kingdom, Eurosport will telecast the Australian Open 2022.

In Serbia
In Serbia, Eurosport will telecast the Australian Open 2022.

In the Middle East
In the Middle-east nations, beIN Sports will telecast the Australian Open 2022. 

Head to head - Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev

Rafael Nadal - 3

Daniil Medvedev - 1

Rafael Nadal's road to final

Semifinal - Rafael Nadal vs Matteo Berrettini  6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3

Quarterfinals - Rafael Nadal vs Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-3

Round 4 - Rafael Nadal vs Adrian Mannarino 7-6 (14/12), 6-2, 6-2

Round 3 - Rafael Nadal vs Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1

Round 2 - Rafael Nadal vs Yannick Hanfmann 6-2, 6-3, 6-4

Round 1 - Rafael Nadal vs Marcos Giron 6-1, 6-4, 6-2

Daniil Medvedev's Road to final

Semifinal - Daniil Medvedev vs Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6(7/5) 4-6, 6-4, 6-1

Quarter Finals - Daniil Medvedev vs Felix Auger Aliassime 6-7(6/4), 3-6, 7-6(7/2), 7-5, 6-4

4th Round - Daniil Medvedev vs Maxime Cressy 6-2, 7-6(7/4), 6-7(6/4), 7-5

3rd Round - Daniil Medvedev vs Botic Van De Zandschulp 6-4, 6-4, 6-2

2nd Round - Daniil Medvedev vs Nick Kyrgios 7-6(7/1), 6-4, 4-6, 6-2

1st Round - Daniil Medvedev vs Henri Laaksonen 6-1, 6-4, 7-6(7/3)

 

