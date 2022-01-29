LIVE Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev Australian Open 2022 Final Live Score Updates

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev

Since Wimbledon ended last July, there's been so much discussion in tennis about the first man to win 21 Grand Slam titles. The focus has been almost entirely on Novak Djokovic's bid; almost none of it on Rafael Nadal. With the first Grand Slam title of 2022 to be determined Sunday, it's Nadal who is just one win away. He'll play the Australian Open final against U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev, who is aiming for back-to-back major titles and his own, albeit smaller, piece of history.

Match Details

Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev

Australian Open 2022 Men's Final

7.30 pm local time/ 8.30 am GMT/ 3.30 am EST/ 2 pm IST

Rod Laver Arena

Head to head - Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev

Rafael Nadal - 3

Daniil Medvedev - 1

Rafael Nadal's road to final

Semifinal - Rafael Nadal vs Matteo Berrettini 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3

Quarterfinals - Rafael Nadal vs Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-3

Round 4 - Rafael Nadal vs Adrian Mannarino 7-6 (14/12), 6-2, 6-2

Round 3 - Rafael Nadal vs Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1

Round 2 - Rafael Nadal vs Yannick Hanfmann 6-2, 6-3, 6-4

Round 1 - Rafael Nadal vs Marcos Giron 6-1, 6-4, 6-2

Daniil Medvedev's Road to final

Semifinal - Daniil Medvedev vs Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6(7/5) 4-6, 6-4, 6-1

Quarter Finals - Daniil Medvedev vs Felix Auger Aliassime 6-7(6/4), 3-6, 7-6(7/2), 7-5, 6-4

4th Round - Daniil Medvedev vs Maxime Cressy 6-2, 7-6(7/4), 6-7(6/4), 7-5

3rd Round - Daniil Medvedev vs Botic Van De Zandschulp 6-4, 6-4, 6-2

2nd Round - Daniil Medvedev vs Nick Kyrgios 7-6(7/1), 6-4, 4-6, 6-2

1st Round - Daniil Medvedev vs Henri Laaksonen 6-1, 6-4, 7-6(7/3)

Let's take a look at the live streaming details of the Australian Open Men's singles final: Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev

In India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh (India subcontinent)

Sony Six will telecast the Australian Open 2022. You can watch Live Streaming on Sony Liv and JioTV (India).

In Australia

In Australia, Nine & Stan Sport will telecast the Australian Open 2022.

In the USA

In the United States, ESPN will telecast the Australian Open 2022.

In Russia

In Russia, Eurosport will telecast the Australian Open 2022.

In Greece

In Greece, Eurosport will telecast the Australian Open 2022.

In Canada

In Canada, TSN / RDS will telecast the Australian Open 2022.

In New Zealand

In New Zealand, Sky Sports Network will telecast the Australian Open 2022.

In the United Kingdom

In the United Kingdom, Eurosport will telecast the Australian Open 2022.

In Serbia

In Serbia, Eurosport will telecast the Australian Open 2022.

In the Middle East

In the Middle-east nations, beIN Sports will telecast the Australian Open 2022.