LIVE Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev Australian Open 2022 Final Live Score Updates

Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev Australian Open 2022 Men’s Singles Final Live Score: Get the Live Score, Results, Live updates and Latest score of the 2022 Australian Open men's singles final at Rod Laver Arena.

India TV Sports Desk Written by: India TV Sports Desk
Melbourne Updated on: January 30, 2022 13:12 IST
Since Wimbledon ended last July, there's been so much discussion in tennis about the first man to win 21 Grand Slam titles. The focus has been almost entirely on Novak Djokovic's bid; almost none of it on Rafael Nadal. With the first Grand Slam title of 2022 to be determined Sunday, it's Nadal who is just one win away. He'll play the Australian Open final against U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev, who is aiming for back-to-back major titles and his own, albeit smaller, piece of history.

Match Details 

Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev

Australian Open 2022 Men's Final

7.30 pm local time/ 8.30 am GMT/ 3.30 am EST/ 2 pm IST

Rod Laver Arena

Australian Open 2022: Rafael Nadal chases historic 21st Slam, faces Daniil Medvedev in final

 

Australian Open 2022 champion Barty keeps No. 1 ranking; Djokovic remains at top as well

Head to head - Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev

Rafael Nadal - 3

Daniil Medvedev - 1

Rafael Nadal's road to final

Semifinal - Rafael Nadal vs Matteo Berrettini  6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3

Quarterfinals - Rafael Nadal vs Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-3

Round 4 - Rafael Nadal vs Adrian Mannarino 7-6 (14/12), 6-2, 6-2

Round 3 - Rafael Nadal vs Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1

Round 2 - Rafael Nadal vs Yannick Hanfmann 6-2, 6-3, 6-4

Round 1 - Rafael Nadal vs Marcos Giron 6-1, 6-4, 6-2

Daniil Medvedev's Road to final

Semifinal - Daniil Medvedev vs Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6(7/5) 4-6, 6-4, 6-1

Quarter Finals - Daniil Medvedev vs Felix Auger Aliassime 6-7(6/4), 3-6, 7-6(7/2), 7-5, 6-4

4th Round - Daniil Medvedev vs Maxime Cressy 6-2, 7-6(7/4), 6-7(6/4), 7-5

3rd Round - Daniil Medvedev vs Botic Van De Zandschulp 6-4, 6-4, 6-2

2nd Round - Daniil Medvedev vs Nick Kyrgios 7-6(7/1), 6-4, 4-6, 6-2

1st Round - Daniil Medvedev vs Henri Laaksonen 6-1, 6-4, 7-6(7/3)

Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev LIVE Streaming: How and where to watch 2022 Australian Open men’s final

Let's take a look at the live streaming details of the Australian Open Men's singles final: Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev

In India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh (India subcontinent)

Sony Six will telecast the Australian Open 2022. You can watch Live Streaming on Sony Liv and JioTV (India).

In Australia
In Australia, Nine & Stan Sport will telecast the Australian Open 2022.

In the USA
In the United States, ESPN will telecast the Australian Open 2022.

In Russia
In Russia, Eurosport will telecast the Australian Open 2022.

In Greece
In Greece, Eurosport will telecast the Australian Open 2022.

In Canada
In Canada, TSN / RDS will telecast the Australian Open 2022.

In New Zealand

In New Zealand, Sky Sports Network will telecast the Australian Open 2022. 

In the United Kingdom
In the United Kingdom, Eurosport will telecast the Australian Open 2022.

In Serbia
In Serbia, Eurosport will telecast the Australian Open 2022.

In the Middle East
In the Middle-east nations, beIN Sports will telecast the Australian Open 2022. 

 

