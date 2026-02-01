Rafael Nadal returns to Australian Open as a fan ahead of 2026 men's final Legendary former Spanish tennis superstar Rafael Nadal is present in the stands as Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic battle it out in the men's final of the ongoing Australian Open 2026.

The Australian Open 2026 men’s final sees world number one Carlos Alcaraz taking on Serbian legend Novak Djokovic. The two stars lock horns at the Rod Laver Arena on February 1 in a bid to get the title in their hands. With the clash ongoing, many headlines have been caught by the legendary Spaniard, Rafael Nadal.

Having won the Australian Open title two times in his career, Nadal is undoubtedly one of the biggest legends in world tennis. With 22 Grand Slam titles to his name, Nadal graced the fans with his presence at the Rod Laver Arena as he was in the audience to watch the clash between Alcaraz and Djokovic.

It is worth noting that both Alcaraz and Djokovic have showcased some incredible tennis in the ongoing tournament. While Alcaraz fought in the longest Australian Open semi-final when he faced Alexander Zverev, Djokovic fought over five sets against Italy’s Jannik Sinner to make it to the summit clash.

Nadal opens up on Djokovic’s future in the sport

Furthermore, ahead of the start of the game, Nadal came forward and talked about how great it is to see Djokovic continue to play at the highest level. He opined that it is great for the sport that the veteran continues to compete.

“It is very positive for our sport that he continues to be active and is able to compete one-on-one with young tennis players. He is not at his best, but he still has everything he needs to be eligible for great successes,” Nadal was quoted as saying by the Tennis Head.

“He deserves a lot of respect. I consider Novak a great example for everyone of resilience and commitment,” he added.

