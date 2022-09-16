Roger, it’s hard to see this day: Novak Djokovic pens emotional note for Federer | READ

Follow us on Image Source : NOVAK DJOKOVIC'S INSTAGRAM Novak & Federer | File Photo

Novak Djokovic took to Instagram and shared a heartfelt post acknowledging the greatness of Roger Federer and wishing him all the best for the future.

He started by saying that Federer's career has set the benchmark as to what it means to achieve excellence.

"Roger, it’s hard to see this day and put into words all that we’ve shared in this sport together. Over a decade of incredible moments and battles to think back on. Your career has set the tone for what it means to achieve excellence and lead with integrity and poise."

He continued by saying that it was an honour for him to know Federer on and off the court.

"It’s an honour to know you on and off the court, and for many more years to come. I know that this new chapter will hold amazing things for you, Mirka, the kids, all your loved ones, and Roger fans still have a lot to look forward to. From our family to yours, we wish you much joy, health, and prosperity in the future. Looking forward to celebrating your achievements and seeing you in London."

After 24 years at the highest level, Roger Federer will bid farewell to the world of tennis. In a message posted on Thursday evening, Federer wrote – “24 years feels like 24 hours.” Federer turned pro in 1998 and enjoyed his journey throughout. On his way to the glory, he beat the likes of Pete Sampras, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic while sharing the podium with the latter two on multiple occasions in a 24-year-long career.

At last, when he said goodbye to the playing fraternity, he was seen with a stellar trophy cabinet that consisted of not less than 20 Grand Slam titles – 8 Wimbledon, 6 Australian, 5 US Open, and a solitary French Open title.

