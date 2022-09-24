Laver Cup 2022: Roger Federer bids farewell, Swiss Maestro gets emotional as he bows out

Highlights This match was played at the O2 Arena

Roger Federer teamed up with his arch-rival and good buddy Rafael Nadal in his last match

Federer is a 20-times Grand Slam champion

Laver Cup 2022: With a lump in his throat and tears in his eyes, Roger Federer bowed out of international Tennis. The Swiss Maestro on September 15, 2022, announced his retirement from the sport. The world was waiting for Federer to return to the international arena at Basel, but the Tennis legend sent shockwaves across the sporting world as he called time on his international career. The 20-time Grand Slam Champion, owing to a knee injury distanced himself from professional tennis since the end of the 2021 Wimbledon quarter-finals.

The Swiss Maestro was joined in by his good buddy and long-time rival Rafael Nadal in his last match in the international arena. Team Fedal, especially Federer turned the clock back in London, the city where he has had many memorable Wimbledon victories, the city which for many years has been witness to the greatness of Federer. But certainly, everything wasn't hunky & dory about the match. The world in loads of anticipation waited for Federer and Nadal to team up but they went down to Team France's Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock 4-6, 7-6 (7/2), and 11-9 at the O2 arena.

The result has now leveled the scores with team Europe and team world having 2 victories each in their respective kitties. On the other hand, it was Andy Murray who was defeated by Australia's Alex de Minaur. Federer after the match addressed the world with his emotional farewell speech.

A teary-eyed Federer said:

We'll certainly get through this, It's been a wonderful day. I told the guys I'm happy, not sad. It feels great to be here. I enjoyed tying my shoelaces once more, everything was the last time. I didn't feel the stress so much even though I thought maybe something was going to go, like a calf, but the match was great. Playing with Rafa and having all the greats here, all the legends, thank you

Spaniard Rafael Nadal struggled to control his emotions seeing his buddy walk away from the sport that he dearly loves. The Swiss maestro has enjoyed a legendary rivalry with Nadal for two decades. When combined, both of them have won 42 Grand Slams singles titles. Since 2004, they played against each other 40 times which includes nine Grand Slam titles. Nadal always has had the better of Federer with a 24-16 winning record.

As the Tennis maestro bids an emotional farewell, he is leaving a void that certainly can't be filled or compensated, but he leaves behind a legacy that will stay on for generations to come.

