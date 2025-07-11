Carlos Alcaraz keeps his Wimbledon three-peat hopes alive with victory over Taylor Fritz Carlos Alcaraz is bidding to win a hat-trick of Wimbledon titles as he has made his way into yet another SW19 final with a semifinal victory over Taylor Fritz. Alcaraz defeated the American in four sets with a thumping tie-breaker win in the fourth.

New Delhi:

Carlos Alcaraz overcame the Taylor Fritz challenge as he made his way into the Wimbledon 2025 final with a thumping win over the American. Looking for a Wimbledon three-peat, Alcaraz got the better of Fritz with a 6-4, 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (8-6) win.

Alcaraz displayed his class and brilliance on the grass court, hitting the balls with high speed and accuracy. Fritz, who was in his first SW19 semifinal, put his best foot forward and dominated for a few moments; however, he could not match the brilliance of the Spaniard.

Alcaraz, the two-time defending champion, has now moved into his third consecutive final at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club with his 20th consecutive win at the SW19.

Alcaraz now bids to become only the fifth man in the Open era to win Wimbledon for three consecutive years. On being asked about the record, Alcaraz said, "Not thinking about the winning streak or results. Thinking about that this is my dream... that's why I try to bring the joy to the court."

More to follow...