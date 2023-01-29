Australian Open 2023: Novak Djokovic beats Tsitsipas in final to win 22nd Grand Slam title; regains 1st rank

Follow us on Image Source : AP Novak Djokovic in action

Novak Djokovic beat Stefanos Tsitsipas on Sunday to win the Australian Open 2023 title 6-3, 7-6, 7-6. The 35-year old carrried a 28-match winning streak at Melbourne Park.

Djokovic won the title for three consecutive years 2019, 2020, and 2021, but couldn't participate in the 2022 edition because he was not granted a visa for being unvaccinated for Covid-19. However, the Serbian reclaimed the Australian Open title for the 10th time and returned to No.1 rank in the ATP rankings by winning the championship. After winning the 22nd title, he equalled Rafael Nadal with 22 Grand slam titles, most in men's singles.

Djokovic won his first Grand Slam title 15 years ago in the year 2008 and that too in the Australian Open. After the legendary player won the 2023 edition of Australian Open, he became emotional and couldn't control tears.

Performance of Djokovic in all four Grand Slams in 2022:

Australian Open: NA

French Open: Quarterfinals

Wimbledon: Winner

US Open: NA

On the other hand, Aryna Sebalanka won the women's final after defeating Elena Rybakina on Saturday. The 24-year-old from Belarus won her first ever Grand Slam title. Sabalenka lost the first set but made a brilliant comeback to register win over Rybakina 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

