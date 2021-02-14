Australian Open 2021: Simona Halep outlasts Iga Swiatek to set quarterfinal clash against Serena Williams

Image Source : AP Romania's Simona Halep celebrates a point win over Poland's Iga Swiatek during their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Feb. 14

Simona Halep has advanced to a quarterfinal match against Serena Williams at the Australian Open after beating French Open champion Iga Swiatek 3-6, 6-1, 6-4.

The No. 2-seeded Halep avenged a loss last year at Roland Garros, where Swiatek dropped just three games in their fourth-round match.

After accounting for the last remaining teenager in the draw, two-time major winner Halep will now meet one of the most experienced players on tour. Williams is aiming for a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title.

Halep lost the final at Melbourne Park in 2018 and reached the semifinals here last year.