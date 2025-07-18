Aryna Sabalenka achieves historic feat, matches Serena Williams after latest WTA rankings Star Belarusian tennis player Aryna Sabalenka has maintained pole position in the latest WTA rankings. She crossed 12,000 rating points and went on to achieve a massive feat, matching former star Serena Wiliams' achievement.

New Delhi:

Belarusian tennis star Aryna Sabalenka is widely revered as one of the best female tennis players in the world at the moment. Currently ranked world no. 1, Sabalenka extended her reign at the top of the rankings after the recently concluded Wimbledon 2025.

In the tournament, Sabalenka was eliminated from the semi-final after she was defeated by Amanda Anisimova. Notably, Poland’s Iga Swiatek ended up winning Wimbledon, and after the tournament, the latest WTA rankings were updated as well.

After the ranking update, Sabalenka has become the first woman since the legendary Serena Williams to cross 12,000 rating points. Sabalenka currently sits on 12,420 rating points. Interestingly, Sabalenka holds a massive lead over No. 2-ranked Coco Gauff. Gauff has 7,669 points to her name, with Iga Swiatek sitting in third place with 6,813 points.

Sabalenka opened up on her Wimbledon loss

Facing a defeat against Amanda Anisimova in the Wimbledon 2025 semi-final, Aryna Sabalenka talked about her defeat and revealed how she has often struggled to play Wimbledon, branding it a ‘hate relationship’ with the tournament.

“Then I was banned from playing. Then I was injured. So I have really more of a hate relationship right now with Wimbledon, but I really hope that one day I will, yeah, turn it around and have a love relationship. Of course, if one day I'm going to be able to win it, of course, I'm going to look back on all of these tough losses and think that I still did it ... Yeah, now it's tough, but I never give up, and I'm going to come back stronger, for sure,” Sabalenka was quoted as saying by Sportskeeda.

As for her upcoming assignments, the Belarusian star is hard at work preparing for the Cincinnati Open as she looks to defend her US Open title in August 2025.

Also Read;