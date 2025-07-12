Iga Swiatek breaks 114-year-old Wimbledon record with thrashing win over Amanda Anisimova in final Iga Swiatek won her first Wimbledon title with a historic 6-0, 6-0 victory over Amanda Anisimova, becoming the first woman since 1911 to achieve a double bagel in a major final at Wimbledon. It’s her sixth Grand Slam and first on grass.

London:

Iga Swiatek etched her name in tennis history with a dominant performance in the Wimbledon final, dismantling Amanda Anisimova in straight sets to claim the title and break a 114-year-old record. The victory not only earned her a sixth Grand Slam title and her first Wimbledon crown, but also placed her in rare company, becoming part of a record that hadn’t been touched in over a century.

Swiatek's double bagel triumph marked just the third time in women’s Grand Slam history that a major final ended with a 6-0, 6-0 scoreline. The last time this happened was in 1988, when Steffi Graf crushed Natasha Zvereva at the French Open.

Nevertheless, it was the first time since 1911 that it happened in Wimbledon. 114 years ago, Dorothea Lambert Chambers defeated Dora Boothby at Wimbledon by the same margin.

Wimbledon 2025 marks Swiatek’s first WTA title on grass

What makes Swiatek’s achievement particularly extraordinary is her journey on grass. Once considered her weakest surface, she struggled early in her career, beginning with a modest 6-5 record on grass courts. But since 2023, she’s turned things around, winning 19 of her last 22 matches on the surface. Wimbledon 2025 marks her first WTA title on grass.

Meanwhile, the World number 4 needed just 57 minutes to dismantle Anisimova, finishing with a 55-24 advantage in total points and committing only 5 unforced errors. Her ability to dominate without overwhelming stats underscores her control and consistency.

On the other hand, the final was Anisimova’s first Grand Slam title match, capping a comeback story of her own. A former teen prodigy and French Open semifinalist in 2019, she took a break from tennis in 2022 and fought her way back into form. During and after the game, she was in tears, but vowed to come back stronger in the following year.