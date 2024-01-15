Andy Murray suffers first round exit with straight sets loss to Tomás Martin Etcheverry

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Andy Murray.

Five-time Australian finalist Andy Murray has suffered an early exit from the first Grand Slam of the year as he went down to Argentina's Tomás Martin Etcheverry in the opening round. Coming into the game, the fans waited in anticipation to watch Murray back into action. But that did not materialise as he went down in straight sets 6-4,6-2 and 6-2.

A five-time finalist and three-time Grand Slam winner Murray dropped his serve early in the first game. He broke the Argentine star but then went down despite being at 4-4 in the first set. As the match went on, his hopes of a comeback dwindled further down. Murray looked down and out in the next two sets. He was being dominated by Etcheverry pretty easily with the veteran's shoulders dropping.

This adds to the question marks over his future as he has now suffered defeats in seven of his last eight matches. The 36-year-old has started the year with 0-2. He made a third-round exit last year in Melbourne and now goes back with a first-round defeat.

His competitor Tomás Martin Etcheverry, though, will be facing France's Gaël Monfils in the second round. Etcheverry is a much-improved Tennis player from what he was last year here. He has entered into the top 30 of the rankings.

Notably, Murray is a five-time Australian Open finalist. He was runners-up at the 2010, 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2016 Australian Open. The veteran star has won one US Open and the Wimbledon Open twice.