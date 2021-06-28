16 singles matches postponed at soggy Wimbledon

Follow us on Image Source : AP People shelter under an umbrella during a rain delay on day one of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday June 28

Sixteen singles matches at Wimbledon were postponed until Tuesday because of rain, which has delayed the start of play on the outer courts.

Six men's matches and 10 women's matches were called off. They included five-time champion Venus Williams against Mihaela Buzarnescu, and No. 10-seeded Denis Shapovalov against Philipp Kohlschreiber.

Play is underway on Centre Court and Court 1, each of which has a retractable roof.

Wimbledon was canceled last year for the first time since World War II because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s going ahead this year but with a reduced capacity at the start.

Organizers are planning to have full crowds of 15,000 at Centre Court for the women’s and men's singles finals on July 10 and 11.